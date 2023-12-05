Waaree Renewable Technologies secures 4.27 MW solar project

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Solar EPC company Waaree Renewable Technologies on Tuesday said it has bagged an order of 4.27 MW capacity solar project.

The order has been secured from a leading integrated glass and window solution company, Waaree Renewable Technologies said in a filing to the exchanges.

"...received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 4.27 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, it said.

The commercial order is to be executed in India. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB