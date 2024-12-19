Waaree Renewables Technologies board okays NSE listing

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Thursday said its board has approved listing of its equity shares at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is an arm of Waaree Energies (WEL). It is engaged in the business of generating, trading, purchasing, marketing, selling, importing, exporting, producing, transmitting, distributing, supplying, exchanging or otherwise dealing in all aspects of thermal, hydro, nuclear, solar, wind power and power generated through nonconventional/renewal energy sources.

Headquartered in Mumbai, WRTL operates in various geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.

"Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday... interalia have; considered and approved the listing of its equity shares on NSE subject to regulatory approvals," a BSE filing said.

The WRTL share was down 0.81 per cent at Rs 1,398.95 apiece on Thursday from the previous close. PTI KKS TRB