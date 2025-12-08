Waaree Solar Americas bags 288 MWp module order

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said its US arm, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has secured a 288 MWp solar module order from Sabanci Renewables, a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale renewable projects in the US.

This is the same order win as intimated to stock exchanges on December 5, according to a statement.

The order is distributed across two major utility-scale projects in Texas- the Pepper Solar Project located in Waco and the Lucky 7 Solar Project in Brashear.

This order is Waaree's first deployment of 620Wp Bifacial solar modules featuring an advanced 3.2 mm high-resilience front glass designed specifically for severe weather and hail-prone geographies.

These modules are built to outperform in the challenging climate profile of Texas- known for hail events, high temperatures, and unpredictable weather patterns. PTI KKS KKS SHW