Waaree Solar Americas Inc. appoints Gordon Brinser as COO

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Waaree Energies arm Waaree Solar Americas Inc. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gordon Brinser as its chief operating officer.

Advertisment

In his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Brinser is expected to play a significant role in leading Waaree Solar Americas Inc's operational functions, and executing strategic initiatives to enhance the company's market position, according to a statement.

With extensive experience, he has been working towards advancing US manufacturing capabilities, the statement said.

Waaree Solar Americas Inc., a player in the solar energy industry, is planning to manufacture solar PV modules in the US and a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, a leading manufacturer of solar PV modules, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Brinser as its new COO, it added.

Advertisment

*** CrowdStrike, HCLTech partner to drive enterprise cybersecurity transformation * American cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike on Tuesday said it has partnered with IT firm HCLTech to power the IT firm's cybersecurity services with its CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform.

The strategic partnership aims to power HCLTech's managed detection and response (MDR) solutions with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, the company said.

"The partnership will empower HCLTech to deliver the breadth of the Falcon platform, assisting organisations in cybersecurity transformation across device, identity, cloud, data, next-gen SIEM, and beyond, led and managed by HCLTech," it said.

It added that the combination of HCLTech's MDR experts with the Falcon platform delivers the security customers need to stop breaches.

"Organisations across the globe select the AI-native Falcon platform to transform and consolidate their cybersecurity," Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said. PTI KKS ANK SHW