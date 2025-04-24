Waaree Technologies Q4 net loss trims to Rs 3 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Waaree Technologies on Thursday said its net loss has narrowed to Rs 3.03 crore in the March quarter from Rs 5.50 crore a year ago.

Its total income was Rs 4.81 crore during the fourth quarter against Rs 15.18 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses trimmed to Rs 8.89 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 22.41 crore in FY25.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Kirit Chimanlal Doshi as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a further period of three years commencing from May 14, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing general meeting.

Waaree Technologies is associated with Waaree Group, which is into solar, instrumentation and energy storage. PTI ABI ABI SHW