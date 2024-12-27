WABAG bags Rs 700 cr order from Zambia to set up waste water treatment plants

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has bagged a European Investment Bank and Germany-based Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) Development Bank funded design, build order for establishing two waste water treatment plants valued at Euro 78 million (about Rs 700 crore) in Zambia.

The order has been secured from the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company, Zambia which also marks the entry of VA Tech WABAG into African country.

Under this Design, Build, Operate contract, WABAG would execute the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of two advanced Wastewater Treatment plants -- a 54 MLD and another 19 MLD in Ngwerere and Chunga, respectively, a company statement here said on Friday.

The EPC phase would spread across 36 months and another 24 months for the Operation and Maintenance of the project to ensure sustainable performance and efficiency.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company for their confidence in WABAG to deliver one of the Zambia's largest and most advanced sanitation projects in the recent decades," company Head - Sales and Marketing (Africa) Guhan Kandasamy said.

Majority of the energy needs of the two plants would be sustainably met through green energy sources, utilising a combination of biogas and solar power.

Kandasamy added, "Through this project, WABAG is proud to contribute significantly to the Zambian Government's mission to enhance water and sanitation infrastructure, positively impacting countless lives." WABAG over the last three decades, has successfully designed and built over 1,500 municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment plants worldwide, the company said. PTI VIJ KH