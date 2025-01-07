WABAG Chennai office bags IGBC Net Zero Water certification from CII-IGBC

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said its corporate office WABAG House, in the city, has achieved the Indian Green Building Council's Net Zero Water and Near Net Zero Energy Certification.

The WABAG House has targeted to become a 'Zero Waste' building and achieve Zero Carbon status by 2028 aligning with the Centre's action climate commitment.

"At WABAG, we are deeply committed to making the planet greener, cleaner and more sustainable. We have adopted a policy to ensure that all our projects aspire to IGBC Platinum certification, driving us closer to our organisation's Net Zero aspirations," VA Tech WABAG Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said after receiving a plaque from the IGBC on the occasion.

"This commitment reflects our responsibility towards creating a resilient and sustainable future for generations to come," he added.

The CII-IGBC Mission on Net Zero envisions achieving 100 per cent net zero carbon by 2050 for new buildings and infrastructure and working towards making all buildings including existing buildings, net zero operational carbon.

Confederation of Indian Industry-IGBC National Vice Chairman C Shekar Reddy said, "What stands out about WABAG is not just their unwavering commitment to sustainability but also the remarkable speed at which they achieve their ambitious goals. Their Green and Net Zero initiatives are truly inspiring and set a high benchmark for others to follow." "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire WABAG team for their exemplary efforts in advancing sustainable development," Reddy said.

Through these certifications and initiatives, WABAG House has achieved measurable improvements in energy conservation, water efficiency and indoor environmental quality.

IGBC encourages innovation in building technologies, materials and design practices that support net zero goals. It promotes research and development in sustainable building solutions and technologies, the statement added.