WABAG enters into strategic alliance with Al Jomaih Energy and Water

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) City-based pure-play water technology group, VA Tech WABAG Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW), a leading developer of energy and water projects in the Middle East, for cooperation in various aspects, the company said on Monday.

The MoU was signed during the India-Saudi Investment Forum held on September 10, 11 on the occasion of the G20 Summit, a company release said.

"Under this strategic partnership, both WABAG and AEW will cooperate on various aspects, including Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), project development, and feasibility assessments for potential water projects." "This collaboration will leverage the combined expertise of both organisations to tackle the pressing water challenges in the region," it said.

AEW will provide support, including related to local market intelligence, business development, and engagement with potential customers and regulators, among others in the region. WABAG will contribute technical and commercial expertise required for feasibility assessment and project development.

"The MoU signifies a strategic partnership that aims to address the growing demand for sustainable water solutions in the Middle East. Through this collaboration, AEW and WABAG will pool their resources and expertise to drive innovation and contribute to the development of water infrastructure in the region," it said. PTI SA SA SS