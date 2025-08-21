Wabag secures order worth Rs 46.5 cr from RenewSys in Telangana

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Water technology solutions provider VA Tech Wabag on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 46.50 crore from RenewSys India (RenewSys) to deliver comprehensive water management solutions for its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The order includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system, to be executed within a period of 11 months, Wabag said in a statement.

This order, worth Rs 46.50 crore, is strategically significant as it marks a strong foothold in the solar manufacturing sector, reinforcing its capabilities across UPW, ETP, and ZLD segments.

"This order marks the company's foray into delivering comprehensive water management solutions for solar cell facilities, one of the high-growth segments for the future.

"The project is well aligned with our strategy to diversify into water management for high-growth industrial applications like solar, green hydrogen and semiconductors. Wabag's technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer the lowest life-cycle cost," V Sivakumar, VA Tech Wabag General Manager - Sales and Marketing, India Cluster, said. PTI SM SHW