Wabag secures repeat order of Rs 118 cr from Bahrain govt

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Water technology solutions provider VA Tech Wabag on Tuesday said it has secured a repeat order worth about 5.12 million Bahraini dinars (about Rs 118 crore) from the Bahrain government for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Long Sea Outfall for a period of five years.

"We are proud to secure this prestigious repeat O&M order from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This order further strengthens our O&M order book, providing annuity income, improved cash flows, and revenue predictability," Wabag GM - MENA RHQ, Srinivasan K, said in a statement.

Wabag was earlier awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the 40 MLD STP and Long Sea Outfall in October 2015, by the Bahrain government.

The project was successfully completed in 2018, and Wabag has been operating and maintaining the plant since November 1, 2018. PTI SM TRB