Wabtec Corp secures USD 157 million brake system order from Siemens

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Wabtec Corporation, a provider of digital solutions and value-added services, has secured a USD 157 million (approximately Rs 1,300 crore) brake system order from the mobility business division of Siemens India Pvt Ltd for a 9000 HP Locomotive project for Indian Railways.

Advertisment

As per the contract, Wabtec would provide improved operating performance, efficiency, and safety with the latest technology for the new line of 1,200 electric locomotives.

The order has Wabtec supplying Siemens with brake systems from the former's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu for 11 years apart from providing maintenance for 35 years, a company statement said on Wednesday.

"Wabtec is committed to the delivery of high performance and safety critical products for the Indian market," Wabtec Corporation Senior Vice President and India Region Leader, Sujatha Narayan said.

Siemens India Ltd would assemble the locomotives at the Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat, the statement added.

"Siemens is firmly committed to transform rail and mobilise India with cutting edge technologies and solutions. We are excited about our partnership with Wabtec, who also shares a similar vision of creating a green and world-class railway network," Siemens Ltd Head of Mobility Business, Gunjan Vakharia said. PTI VIJ VIJ SDP KH