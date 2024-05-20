Wabtec Corporation inaugurates Rs 230-cr plant in Rohtak

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Wabtec Corporation on Monday inaugurated its manufacturing plant worth Rs 230 crore in Rohtak, Haryana.

Advertisment

The plant will initially manufacture transit rail components and subsystems, the company said, adding that it will in Rs 150 crore in the first phase and the remaining Rs 80 crore in the second phase.

The unit, set up on 10,000 square metres, will start off producing axle-mounted disc brake systems, distributor valves, brake calipers, and actuators, as well as friction material for freight cars, metro coaches, and locomotives for Indian Railways and metros.

The facility is expected to host many products in the coming months and years that serve the rail, mining, and industrial segments.

"We intend to grow this site with plans to invest an additional USD 10 million (Rs 80 crore) over the next few years," the company's Senior Vice President and India Regional Leader Sujatha Narayan said in a statement. PTI SID TRB