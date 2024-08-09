Walkaroo ropes in Varun Dhawan as Brand Ambassador

Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI) Leading footwear brand Walkaroo has roped in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as its brand ambassador and will launch an integrated marketing campaign showcasing Walkaroo's extensive product portfolio, the company said on Friday.

The appointment of Dhawan as brand ambassador reinforces Walkaroo's brand presence and appeal to the younger generation and fashion-conscious consumers across the country, the company said.

"We are very happy to have Varun Dhawan join us in our commitment towards promoting a healthier and active lifestyle through walking. His youthful energy and stylish persona resonate perfectly with our brand image," Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd Managing Director V Noushad said.

"Varun's strong appeal among the younger generation and his ability to connect with a diverse audience will enable us to broader our reach and achieve new milestones." he said in a release on Friday.

"This brand resonates with individuals across all age groups and is a renowned household name. With its campaign, 'Walk, Walk, Walk; Walk with Walkaroo', the brand encourages people to adopt walking as a simple remedy to stay active and healthy," Dhawan said on his appointment.

In FY2023-24, Walkaroo achieved a turnover of Rs 2,140 crore. It has 700 dealer network and has more than one lakh retail outlets countrywide.