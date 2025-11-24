Wallnut Real Estate Services facilitates sale of 3,125 sq ft office space in Mumbai for Rs 38cr

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Property consultant Wallnut Real Estate Services has facilitated the sale of 3,125 sq ft office space at ONE BKC commercial project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 38 crore.

In a statement on Monday, the consultant said it has closed one of the city’s highest-value office space transactions at ONE BKC.

The outright purchase transaction was executed between Sawariya Futureworks Ltd (buyer) and Harmony Realty (seller). The deal value was Rs 38.3 crore.

The 3,125 sq ft carpet office space has achieved a benchmark rate of Rs 1,22,000 per sq ft.

Sukant Mangal, Co-Founder & Partner, Wallnut Real Estate Services, said, “ONE BKC has always represented the pinnacle of corporate real estate in Mumbai, and achieving this record-setting price is a testament to the asset’s value as well as our commitment to precision-driven advisory." This transaction was executed in association with Luxury Square, led by Gaurav Shetty, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH DR DR