Walmart expands snack sourcing from India for US market

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) US retail major Walmart on Thursday said it is increasing its food and snack products sourcing by adding new popular Indian brands like Bikano, Britannia and Jayanti Spices for the US market ahead of Diwali. Bentonville-based retail giant Walmart has also set a goal of sourcing goods worth USD 10 billion from India annually by 2027.

The announced lineup of new food and snack products will cater to Diwali celebrations.

"Together, they will supply a diverse range of well-loved snacks and food products to Walmart’s US customers," a statement said, adding that "offerings include premium tea, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, traditional snacks, spices, and festive packs".

Products by India's leading food companies like Britannia and Bikano will be available this Diwali, while brands, such as Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM, are already available to the Walmart US customer, it noted.

Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods currently have products under Walmart's Great Value brand.

Walmart, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, Andrea Albright said: "As part of our goal to increase exports from India to USD 10 billion per year by 2027, we are excited to bring a taste of India's rich culture and traditions to our customers in the US during the holiday season and beyond".

These products from Indian food brands and suppliers are being sold in Walmart’s US stores, Sam’s Club and also online through Walmart.com.

From the house of Britannia Industries, Walmart will sell products, such as Bourbon chocolate cream-filled biscuits, Good Day cookies and classic Milk Rusk during Diwali.

Besides, Britannia will also provide family packs in select US stores.

From Bikano, Walmart will introduce two festive packs -- Abhinandan and Shahi Nazrana -- for its select US stores this Diwali.

"These curated collections feature traditional Indian savouries, mixtures, and sweets such as Soan Papdi and Gulab Jamun," it said.

Jayanti Spices, a Coimbatore-based supplier, has successfully expanded into the US market under Walmart’s Great Value private label. It offers a variety of flavourful spices and herbs, including onion powder, garlic powder, cinnamon powder, crushed red pepper, parsley flakes, black pepper, and cinnamon sticks, bringing spices grown in India to US consumers, Walmart said in a statement.

Vahdam, a premium brand specialising in tea, spices and herbs, is already a favourite at Walmart.

"The brand offers a wide range of spices and powders, including cumin, clove, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, garlic, onion, amla, and ashwagandha, along with tea products like Turmeric Ashwagandha, Turmeric Ginger, and Turmeric Citrus Ginger and Tumeric Tea variety pack in Walmart stores," the statement said.

HyFun, a Gujarat-based frozen foods brand and first-time exporter to the US market, will also be available under the Great Value brand, offering products like tater tots and seasoned hash browns at a great price.