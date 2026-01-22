War has to end: Trump's message after meeting Zelenskyy

Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that "war has to end".

Replying to media queries before leaving Davos, Trump said a US delegation will be meeting Putin today or tomorrow.

"I met President Zelenskyy here; the meeting was good. We (US delegation) are meeting President Putin today or tomorrow," he said.

Asked what would be his message to Putin, Trump said, "The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed".