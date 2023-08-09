War in Ukraine would be among top topics at G20 Summit in India: US

Washington: The ongoing war in Ukraine would be one of the top topics of discussion during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month, a senior official of the US has said.

Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

“In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine. It is always one of the top topics that come up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving thousands dead and millions homeless. The war has led to a spike in commodity and energy prices, which exacerbated food shortages and stoked inflation across the world.

While the West has been critical of the war and has imposed economic sanctions on Russia. India has been maintaining that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).