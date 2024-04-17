Wardwizard electric two-wheeler sales up 1.5% in March

New Delhi: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Wednesday said it sold 3,801 units of electric two-wheelers in March, registering a growth of 1.5 per cent as compared with the same month last year.

The Vadodara-based firm had dispatched 3,744 electric two wheelers to dealers in March 2023.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported sales of 26,996 units of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

"Building on this momentum, FY25 promises even greater innovation with aggressive R&D investments in next-generation technologies, fuelling a more diverse product portfolio and solidifying our leadership in the market," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility CMD Yatin Gupte said in a statement.