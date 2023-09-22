Wardwizard Group names new CFO

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Electric Vehicle manufacturing company Wardwizard Group on Friday said Tejas Mehta has taken charge as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mehta brings a wealth of experience, vital in refining financial strategies, strengthening internal controls, and shaping corporate planning, the company said in a statement.

The company also announced the appointment of Sanjay Sablok as the president for operations at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility. The appointment of new leaders for the flagship EV brand is aimed at spearheading the organisation's growth and innovation in the industry, the company said. "We firmly believe in the power of leadership and innovation, and with this dynamic team, we are energised to achieve our ambitious goals, making sustainable mobility a reality," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.