Wardwizard inks pact with Sharjah waste management firm BG for EV manufacturing

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Sharjah government co-owned sustainable waste management company BEEAH Group (BG) for electric vehicle manufacturing.

As part of the agreement, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (WIML) and BEEAH Group will work together to promote electric vehicles in GCC nations and African region.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a regional trade block comprising Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

The two partners will conduct technical and commercial feasibility studies for the production of two- and three-wheelers, and battery-operated trucks, both small and large, in the UAE, the Vadodara-based company said in a statement.

"As a key promoter of electric vehicles in India, our goal is to expand and make electric vehicles accessible worldwide. We aim to transform the EV landscape with advanced products and a new lineup of electric two- and three-wheelers in GCC countries and African nations.

"This partnership focuses on developing advanced technology and improving electric vehicles for both India and the global market," said Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

According to Khaled Al Huraimal, Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of BEEAH Group, Wardwizard's manufacturing capabilities, combined with BG's technology, will "help in achieving new milestones and bringing advanced products to the world".

"Through this strategic partnership, we shall not only focus on manufacturing but also bring more innovations to make the environment better and more sustainable," he said.