Wardwizard Innovations' electric 2-wheeler sales double in April to 1,071 units

New Delhi: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its electric two-wheeler sales in April 2024 at 1,071 units.

The company, which manufactures electric vehicles under the 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik' brands, had sold 455 units of electric two-wheelers in April 2023, Wardwizard Innovations said in a statement.

"This positive start to the new fiscal year sets the tone for what promises to be an eventful and successful year ahead," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman and MD Yatin Gupte said.