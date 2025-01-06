Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, C4V partner for EV battery tech development

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a collaboration with C4V, a New York-based lithium-ion battery technology firm, to strengthen battery technology development.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with C4V, which specialises in battery cell design and optimisation, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, which manufactures electric vehicles under brands 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik', said in a regulatory filing.

"The collaboration aims to develop advanced battery cells customised to meet the specific performance requirements of Wardwizard Innovations' electric vehicle portfolio, including high-speed scooters and three-wheelers," the company said.

The partnership promises to deliver high performance battery solutions for EVs, leveraging on C4V's expertise in high charging cycle battery pack architecture and cells, insights into the right chemical combinations, and breakthroughs in highly stable LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries optimised for India's climatic conditions, it added.

"By collaborating on cutting-edge battery technology, we aim to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers while contributing to India's green mobility vision," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

C4V CEO Shailesh Upreti said the collaboration provides C4V with a valuable opportunity to establish supply agreements not only in India but also in other key regions.

"By leveraging Wardwizard's expertise and market presence, we aim to deliver high-performance battery solutions that drive innovation and growth for both companies while supporting the global transition to sustainable energy," Upreti added. PTI RKL SHW