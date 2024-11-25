Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signs initial pact with Ampvolts to develop advance charging infra

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Electric vehicle (EV) maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd has signed an initial pact with EV charging services provider Ampvolts Ltd for developing advanced charging infrastructure in domestic and overseas markets, the company said on Monday.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said it will help identify strategic locations for setting up EV charging stations and serving as the front-end partner for key projects.

Besides, the company will also ensure the provision of necessary resources, including financial support, to bolster the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said.

Ampvolts Ltd, formerly Quest Softech (India) Ltd, will supply EV charging equipment, it said, adding that they will also provide customised CMS software solutions to facilitate payment gateways and online monitoring systems.

The company will also extend its Battery as a Service (BaaS) offerings to Wardwizard's B2B clients, delivering comprehensive solutions to enhance business operations, it said.

"This partnership is a step forward in our mission to create a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem. Ampvolts' expertise in developing customised charging infrastructure solutions will empower us to offer our customers reliable and efficient charging options, enhancing their overall EV experience," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

"Wardwizard's deep expertise in electric vehicle manufacturing and their well-established presence in the market provide us with invaluable insights and opportunities to expand our reach and impact. By leveraging our technologies and value propositions as well as their strong customer base and understanding of mobility needs, we can tailor our charging equipment and software solutions to deliver maximum value," Ampvolts Managing Director Vipul Chauhan said. PTI IAS TRB TRB