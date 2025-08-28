Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility ties up with Battery Smart for battery swapping facility

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Battery Smart for setting up battery swapping infrastructure across its select dealerships.

This collaboration introduces a flexible "battery-as-a-service" model, enabling customers to purchase Joy e-bikes without the battery, reducing substantial costs up to 20-30 per cent of the overall vehicle cost, Wardwizard said.

Customers can then avail swappable batteries through Battery Smart on a pay-as-you-use basis, making EV ownership more accessible and cost-effective, it stated.

The Gujarat-based EV company manufactures and sells two-wheelers under the Joy e-bikes brand.

The integration of Battery Smart's swappable battery technology will initially feature on Joy e-bike models such as Globe and Gen Next, with additional models under development.

These vehicles will allow for seamless battery swaps at Battery Smart's extensive network of swapping stations, currently operating across major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the company said, adding the phased rollout will follow soon.

"This partnership is a game-changer for India's EV ecosystem. By decoupling the battery from the vehicle, we are tackling the two biggest barriers to EV adoption--high cost and range anxiety. This model will make Joy e-bikes more affordable while giving customers the freedom to travel farther and swap batteries effortlessly," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. PTI IAS MR