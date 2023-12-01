Wardwizard Innovations signs MoU with US-based Triton EV

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (WIML) on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with the US-based Triton EV for producing EVs for both domestic and the UAE markets.

Under the five-year proposed strategic alliance, Triton EV has selected WMIL as its manufacturing partner for battery-operated trucks for India and the UAE, the company said in a statement.

In addition to this, the domestic EV maker will expand its manufacturing capabilities to produce two and three-wheelers for Triton EV.

As per the MoU, Triton EV will transfer the technology for hydrogen battery packs used in two and three-wheelers, coupled with vital technology assistance for setting up production lines and expansion in India, it stated.

“Wardwizard shall support TEV in manufacturing electric trucks, two and three-wheelers for India and the UAE markets from its facility in Vadodara. We are confident that this association will boost the 'Make-in-India' initiative and pave the way for advanced products,” said Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of WIML.

As part of the collaboration, the two partners will also share their respective vendors and suppliers, ensuring a seamless and efficient business operation, the company said.

Additionally, WIML will play a pivotal role in vendor development for both parties, ensuring a robust and interconnected supply chain.

The company also said it plans to commence the manufacturing of hydrogen battery-operated trucks, two and three-wheelers in India in coming days in partnership with Triton EV.

“This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in our expansion plan as we enter new markets. This association will not only help strengthen our presence across the Indian and UAE markets but will also support the EV industry's growth with advanced products and cutting-edge technology,” said Himanshu Patel, Founder of Triton EV. PTI IAS ANU ANU