Wardwizard looks to expand operations to cater to domestic, international markets

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is planning to expand operations as it looks to cater to enhanced demand in both domestic and international markets, Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

The Vadodara-based company is setting up a new assembly plant in Sharjah in the UAE to cater to African markets, including Egypt.

It has also set up an assembly plant in Deoghar, Jharkhand to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in markets like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

In an interaction with PTI, Gupte said the company is setting up the assembly plant in Sharjah in collaboration with the BEEAH Group.

"It will help in catering to demand in African countries, including Egypt. They (BBEAH) are ready to give all the infrastructure to start production.

"Next round of meetings will be held later this month," Gupte said.

By the first quarter of next fiscal, the company will be ready with the final plans regarding the initiative, he added.

Gupte noted that the company plans to offer electric bikes in African countries while looking at expanding the scooter range for the domestic market.

"We are ready with our bike prototype but will be promoting that more in the UAE and African market," Gupte said.

He stated that the company is looking to add two new electric scooters to enhance its product offerings for the domestic market.

"There are two more high speed electric scooter models in the pipeline, which we will be launching very soon," Gupte noted.

The company currently sells 9 electric scooters under the Joy brand.

Wardwizard also plans to expand its electric three-wheeler range.

The company plans to introduce new products in the commercial space, including a vehicle for waste management, he said.

"Our target is to have 100 distributors for three-wheelers next fiscal," he noted.

At present, the company has 20-25 distributors for three-wheelers and around 150 distributors and over 750 dealers for two-wheelers. PTI MSS SHW HVA