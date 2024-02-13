Wardwizard reports two-fold rise in Jan sales at 3,225 units

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Tuesday reported a two-fold increase in electric two-wheeler sales to 3,225 units in January.

The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand, had sold 1,310 units in January last year.

"With a surge of enthusiasm from our customers, we have witnessed a phenomenal 146 per cent growth in sales compared to last year," Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said in a statement. PTI MSS BAL BAL