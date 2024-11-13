Wardwizard's customised e-three-wheelers set for testing in Philippines

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat-based electric mobility firm Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Wednesday said it has developed a customized e-three-wheeler as part of its USD-1.29 billion order from the Philippines-based Beulah International Development Corporation for public transport in the South-east Asian country.

Advertisment

The 11-seater electric three-wheeler e-Trike, designed to improve public transportation in the Philippines, has been dispatched to the Philippines for rigorous testing, the company said.

Wardwizard also announced that it will send additional electric vehicles from its lineup to the Philippines next February for testing to ensure their suitability for the local market.

These steps are part of the company's commitment to supporting the Philippine government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which aims to replace outdated vehicles with modern electric alternatives, it stated.

Advertisment

"We are progressing swiftly towards the testing stage, with a specially designed electric three-wheeler, e-Trike, dispatched for rigorous testing. Our endeavour is to make products that fit the customer expectations best," said Yatin Gupre, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

He said that the company sees its partnership with Beulah International Development Corporation as an opportunity to contribute to the developing electric mobility landscape in the Philippines, adding that, "we are committed to develop the right product for the Philippines market and are working to timely complete all stages of product development and manufacturing." India has been advancing strongly in shaping its electric mobility ecosystem, and is emerging as a global leader and enabler of advanced, sustainable transportation solutions to international markets, Gupte added.

The strategic collaboration aims to transform the Philippines' public transportation infrastructure by introducing advanced electric vehicles.

Advertisment

Under this partnership, Wardwizard will supply electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and specially developed four-wheelers in the commercial vehicle segment, the company said. PTI IAS DR