Warehouse infrastructure to be developed at Hisar airport for horticultural produce

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) The Haryana government will develop warehousing infrastructure at Hisar airport to ensure seamless storage and transportation of horticultural crops, an official release said on Tuesday.

The initiative seeks to preserve quality and freshness through controlled temperatures, boost agricultural exports, and help farmers realise maximum profits of their produce, the release said.

Under this initiative, the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation will set up modern cold storage and air cargo facilities at the premises of Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar. These facilities will enable the preservation and export of farmers' produce in line with international standards, thereby further strengthening Haryana's position as one of the country's leading states in horticultural production.

This was informed by the officials during a meeting of the Haryana State Warehouse Corporation and the Civil Aviation Department, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

Saini said that the state government is taking concrete steps to enhance farmers' income and connect their produce to global markets. The warehouse infrastructure being developed at Hisar airport will not only provide farmers with a new identity but also play a pivotal role in establishing Haryana as an agricultural export hub, the CM said.

He said that controlled temperature storage and export facilities will directly benefit farmers by ensuring fair prices for their produce.

Saini said that districts such as Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad are rapidly emerging as major clusters for horticultural crops, including strawberries, guavas and kinnows.

He asked the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to take proactive measures so that no farmer's crop goes to waste, while extending maximum support in storage and export processes.