Warehousing provider Emiza inaugurates Rs 15 crore facility in Mumbai

Mumbai: Warehousing provider Emiza on Friday said it has inaugurated a Rs 15 crore facility here.

The 1.25 lakh sq ft warehouse is the 4th in Maharashtra and 27th nationwide, the company said in a statement.

**** BARC appoints Bikramjit Chaudhuri as chief of measurement science and analytics * Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India on Friday announced the appointment of Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new chief of measurement science and analytics.

He will succeed Derrick Gray, who has been with the entity for six years, a statement said.

**** Vivriti AMC closes Samarth Bond Fund delivering yield of 15.5 pc * Vivriti Asset Management on Friday said it has closed the Samarth Bond Fund and delivered an yield of 15.5 per cent to investors.

The fund made a total of 20 investments amounting to Rs 449 crore during its active life, as per a statement.

**** YES Bank launches dedicated platform for affluent segment * YES Bank on Friday said it has launched a dedicated platform for the emerging affluent segment.

Christened 'Yes Grandeur', the platform offers banking benefits like dedicated relationship managers, some lifestyle privileges and also travel benefits, the lender said in a statement. PTI AA TRB