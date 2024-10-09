Warner Bros. Discovery aims to deliver over 3,000 hrs of fresh content in India by year-end

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Global entertainment firm Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday said it plans to deliver over 3,000 hours of fresh content by the end of this year in India across its linear channels and video streaming platform 'discovery+'.

The company plans to significantly enhance programming across discovery+ and its linear channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and TLC, with a focus on a diverse and distinctive mix of local originals and global titles in India, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

By the end of this year, the factual and lifestyle cluster would have delivered over 3,000 hours of fresh content across linear channels and discovery+, the company said.

"As the category leaders in the non-fiction content genre, our focus on enhancing viewer engagement and expanding our content offering is paramount. The newly announced India originals and our strategic programming across both linear and streaming platforms are a testament to our commitment to creating cross-platform experiences," Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster Sai Abishek said.

Moreover, the revamped DTamil channel will showcase top global entertainment content, including Hollywood blockbuster movies and series, in Tamil language, it added.

This diverse content library not only boosts overall viewership and engagement but also underscores the brand's commitment to bringing global content to India and creating original stories that highlight historic, cultural and grassroots narratives, the company said. PTI RKL SHW