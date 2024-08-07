Wayanad landslide: Canara Bank contributes Rs 1 cr to the CM Relief Fund

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Canara Bank on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in support of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.

The public sector bank's General Manager and Thiruvananthapuram Circle head, Pradeep K S, drew a demand draft of Rs 1 crore in the name of Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan today.

“The devastation caused by the floods in Kerala is heart-wrenching, and we are committed to extending all possible support to the affected people. This contribution is a small step towards rebuilding lives and restoring hope,” Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju said in a press statement.

The contribution, drawn from Canara Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility funds, is directed towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) as an aid in the ongoing relief-and-recovery efforts after the recent disaster in Wayanad, it said. PTI JR ANE