Wayanad landslide figures in RS discussions

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The landslides in hills of Wayanad in Kerala that killed many and injured scores figured in the Rajya Sabha discussions on Tuesday with the Left and the Congress demanding that the Centre extend financial and other assistance to the state.

Leader of the House and Union Health Minister J P Nadda said it is a very big tragedy and the central government, in coordination with the state government, is pro-actively working to provide relief and carry out rescue operations.

He said the first task is to remove the bodies and save those injured.

Responding to concerns raised by Opposition members, Nadda said all efforts will be put in place to deal with the natural tragedy.

"If there is any suggestion... that we have to improve something in our action, please do that. We are together," he said.

John Brittas of Kerala CPI (M), Abdul Wahab (IUML), Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M), and A A Rahim of CPI (M) were among the MPs who expressed concerns and made suggestions to deal with the suggestion.

Earlier, soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, opposition MPs were up on their feet, seeking to raise the issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who rejected notices under rule 267 given by some opposition MPs, seeking suspension of the listed business to take up a discussion on the issue, said all attempts are being made by the state government and the Centre and the Prime Minister has already spoken to the chief minister and some ex-gratia has been announced.

But the Opposition MPs wanted permission to raise their concerns and place demands.

"Every member is concerned. Our country is one," Dhankhar said as the MPs persisted with their demand.

As the Congress and the Left MPs rose in their places, he asked, "What will you discuss?" "Right now all you want to do is express concern," he told the MPs.

He stated before the start of the proceedings, four MPs had come to him seeking time to raise the Kerala tragedy in the House.

"At the moment, all that can be done is we can express solidarity," he said as he disallowed MPs from raising the issue.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the landslide that happened around 2.30 am is "a very painful situation" and agencies are acting in tandem for relief and rescue efforts.

He wanted an MP hailing from the region to be allowed to speak on the issue.

As MPs continued to insist, Dhankhar relented and allowed MPs to briefly speak on the tragedy. PTI NKD ANZ TRB