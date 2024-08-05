Wayanad landslide: ICICI Prudential Life simplifies claim settlement process

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life on Monday said it has simplified the claim settlement process for nominees or beneficiaries of individuals affected by the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

The processing of claims, including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), will be done based on just three basic documents which are required to be submitted by nominees to settle claims, the insurer said in a statement.

These are bank account numbers with IFSC codes or cancelled cheque copies of the bank account, death certificate issued by the local municipal authorities. In case the death certificate is not available, the list of deceased issued by hospitals, government authorities or police will be accepted.

Basic documents also include copy of valid KYC documents such as PAN card/ Form 60, recent photograph, any one of officially valid documents (Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, voter ID, NREGA Job card or letter issued by the National Population Register).

"All claims arising due to this natural calamity will be quickly settled based on just three basic documents," said Amish Banker, Chief Operations Officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

The landslides in the hills of Wayanad in Kerala last week killed many and injured scores. PTI JD MR