WayCool Foods' tech subsidiary, SAP come together to empower food value chain startups

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) CensaNext, the technology subsidiary of Waycool Foods has collaborated with SAP India to empower emerging agriculture technology and food value chain startups, the company said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The collaboration not only presents a unique licensing model and cost-effective pricing for end customers but also signifies a commitment from CensaNext to managing the shared infrastructure, ensuring start-ups experience the full potential of SAP S/4HANA - an enterprise resource planning software.

"Our collaboration with SAP marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to small enterprises and startups. By becoming a Partner Managed Cloud provider of SAP S/4HANA, we empower emerging businesses with a robust ERP foundation from the early stages and eliminate the need for complex transformations as they scale..," CensaNext CEO Avinash Kasinathan said in a company statement.

Through the SAP Partner Managed Cloud model, CensaNext envisions a co-branded offering that extends the reach of SAP S/4HANA to small enterprises and startups worldwide.

"We are delighted to team up with CensaNext to democratise a unique, curated offering built by CensaNext, powered by SAP S/4HANA for small enterprises and start-ups globally." SAP India, Vice-President, Digital Natives and Startups, Sanket Deodhar said.

"The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering small enterprises and start-ups with world-class ERP capabilities," Deodhar added. PTI VIJ SS