WayCool's technology subsidiary ties up with Yola Fresh

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Food and agri-tech platform provider WayCool Foods on Tuesday said its technology subsidiary CensaNext has partnered with Morocco-based agribusiness marketplace firm YoLa Fresh to boost its operational efficiency.

The strategic alliance would bring in WayCool's cutting-edge technology and expertise to the Moroccan market, helping Yola Fresh optimize its supply chain, boost operational efficiency, and minimise waste.

Yola Fresh is a growing company in the region and it is well positioned to capitalize on the fresh produce market in Africa which is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, a company statement said.

"We are excited to partner with CensaNext and bring their innovative technology to the African market. This partnership will help us to further optimize our supply chain and deliver the freshest produce to our customers in a more efficient and sustainable way," Yola Fresh co-founder and co-CEO Larbi Alaoui Belghiti said.

The partnership is a significant milestone for both YoLa Fresh and CensaNext, bringing together the two companies with a shared vision of transforming the agribusiness landscape.

On the partnership with YoLa Fresh, WayCool Foods co-founder Sanjay Dasari said, "we view our strategic alliance with YoLa Fresh as a crucial milestone in reshaping the African food ecosystem. WayCool's practitioner-built tech stack for food and agri-space continues to deliver sizeable impact in India and is ready for the world." "By integrating our cutting-edge technology and learnings, we aim to optimize YoLa Fresh's supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing food waste. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing a more sustainable and efficient food value chain across the globe..." he added. PTI VIJ ROH