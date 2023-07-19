WB president reviews functioning of Centre of Excellence in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 19 (PTI) World Bank president Ajay Banga along with officials of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Centre of Excellence (CoE), set up in Phagwara, said a Punjab government release.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora inaugurated the CoE in Phagwara in May. In the centre, as many as 140 candidates, including 32 girls, have already enrolled themselves and are undergoing training in different job roles.

Punjab was among the four states, which were chosen to showcase the functioning of CoE before the World Bank President. Other three states were Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra, said the release.

This CoE was established under the World Bank-funded SANKALP scheme to provide skill training to the youth of Punjab.

Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) had inked an MoU with Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for setting up of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Phagwara in February and the Centre was inaugurated on May 26.

During the virtual meeting, Banga also interacted with female candidates undergoing training at the CoE.

The CoE was set up with an aim to make the youth skillful and employable.

Pertinently, the Centre of Excellence has been providing training in automotive machine operator, fitter electrical and electronic assembly.

A total of 2,000 candidates will be provided training in the CoE.