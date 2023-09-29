WDRA signs pact with Bank of India to fund against e-NWRs

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority (WDRA) on Friday signed an MoU with Bank of India to fund against e-NWRs (electronic negotiable warehouse receipts).

In an official statement, WDRA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of India to facilitate farmers and traders in providing low-interest rate loans.

"The MoU was signed with the intent of promoting awareness to fund against e-NWRs," the statement said.

The agreement also aims to provide information to depositors about the benefits, besides doing further outreach activities to improve agricultural pledge finance in India.