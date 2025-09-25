We are further strengthening 'time-tested' partnership with Russia: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is further strengthening its "time-tested" partnership with Russia and highlighted defence collaboration with Moscow for manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.

The remarks come weeks after the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, and 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

He was speaking at the 3rd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida. Russia is the country partner for the trade show.

"This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. That means we are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," the Prime Minister said.

Modi further said India's armed forces seek indigenous solutions and aim to reduce external dependence.

"In India, we are developing a vibrant defence sector, creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of 'Made in India'," he said, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's significant role in this transformation.

He said the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence at a factory established with Russian collaboration.

"A defence corridor is also being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Production of many weapons, including the BrahMos missile, has already started there," the Prime Minister said.

He called upon all stakeholders to invest and manufacture in Uttar Pradesh, which boasts a robust and expanding network of millions of MSMEs, and assured all support to them.

Modi further said despite global disruptions and uncertainty, India's growth remains attractive.

He reiterated that the nation's resolve and guiding mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"In a changing world, the more a country depends on others, the more its growth remains compromised. Therefore, a country like India can no longer afford to depend on anyone... India must become self-reliant," he said.

He stressed that every product that can be made in India must be made in the country itself. PTI RSN NKD CS TRB