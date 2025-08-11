'We just want a roof over our heads': Supertech homebuyers

New Delhi: What began in 2009-10 as a promise of modern, affordable living has turned into one of the country’s longest-running real estate nightmares for close to 50,000 homebuyers, mostly from middle or lower middle-class families.

Over 15 years after Supertech launched 16 ambitious housing projects, thousands of buyers are still waiting for possession. Most of the sites today are abandoned concrete shells — their steel rusting, walls crumbling — stark reminders of broken promises.

Homebuyers allege that the rot set in when Supertech promoters siphoned funds from these projects into personal or unrelated ventures.

This, they say, triggered a financial freefall that brought construction to a standstill as early as 2016. Nearly a decade on, many projects have seen no progress at all.

The injustice cuts deep. In most cases, buyers have already paid about 95% of their dues. Some even hold No Dues Certificates (NDCs) from the builder, yet their dream homes remain out of reach.

“We have sacrificed vacations, children’s education, even basic comforts — all for a home that never came,” says Aadesh Kumar, a buyer in Eco Village-2.

The toll goes beyond money. Retirees have been forced to spend their twilight years in rented flats. Young couples have grown older in temporary homes. Single mothers, after having lost their husbands during Covid, are struggling hard to run the household, pay for children’s school fees, and still pay both EMI and the rent as well.

Several buyers have died waiting, leaving families to fight the legal battle. “My father dreamt of retiring in his own flat. He died three years ago, still waiting,” recalls Ritu Sharma.

Homebuyers blame a triple failure — the builder’s fraud, collusion by authorities, and complicity of banks — a mix that has deepened their years of suffering. “Where is the justice for us, the common people?” asks Ashish, whose hair has turned grey waiting for his home and battling court cases.

For them, the only way forward is for the Supreme Court to hand the projects to NBCC, the state-owned construction giant, with a proven track record in completing stalled developments without any further delay. “NBCC is our only chance,” says Mohanlal, president of the EV-2 Welfare Association. “We just want a roof over our heads before it’s too late.”