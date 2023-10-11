We made UP from BIMARU state to economically strong state: Yogi Adityanath

Agra, Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government has transformed UP from a BIMARU state to an 'economically' strong state in the country.

Addressing a summit of industrialists and investors here, the chief minister also mentioned that the state government's zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals has become an example in the country and it has provided a safe environment for industrialists and investors.

Yogi also asked industrialists to hire students from institutes like ITI and professional colleges as intern.

He also announced that the state government would pay 50 per cent of the honorarium of the interns, who would be hired by industrialists under the Prime Minister Internship Programme or Chief Minister Internship Programme. It would help industrialists to hire manpower at a 50 per cent cost, he said.

Yogi Adityanath was in Agra to attend a meet for the industrialists organised with the support of the state government and 'Laghu Udyog Bharti'.

Around 1500 small-scale industrialists from 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh took part in the meet. Before attending the summit, Yogi was in Mathura to attend 'kisan mela' and other programmes. PTI CORR MR