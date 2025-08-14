We missed the bus earlier, no compromise on Mumbai's development now: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said though there has been some delay, there will be no compromise on the development of Mumbai now as he inaugurated several infrastructure projects in the city aimed at addressing traffic woes.

The dream of travelling from one point to another point of the city in 59 minutes, envisaged in 2018, can definitely be achieved through infrastructure and public transport interventions, he said.

"There will be no compromise on development. The work we are doing now should have been done yesterday. So we missed the bus. But we are catching up. We will not let the pace slow down," Fadnavis said.

The city will soon get AC local trains with a closed door system, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will shortly make an announcement in this regard, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister, along with his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, inaugurated a promenade and cycling track on the Coastal Road.

The Coastal Road will be open 24x7 from Friday, Fadnavis said, while cautioning people, especially the youth, not to demonstrate their driving skills. The road is under CCTV surveillance and offenders will face action, he said.

He also inaugurated a curved cable-stayed bridge, the first in South Asia, connecting the Eastern Express Highway with Western Express Highway, linking the eastern suburbs to Vile Parle in the western suburbs.

The bridge is one of the six exit interventions planned to decongest the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex, Fadnavis said.

In 2015-16, it was decided that BKC will have six exit interventions, of which five are now complete and the sixth one will be completed by year end, he said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) should commission 50 km of Metro route every year, he said. PTI PR KRK