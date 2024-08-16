We need to learn from Indian wisdom, appreciate it, says Chandrasekaran

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) There is so much to learn from Indian philosophy and wisdom but one hardly follows that in normal lives, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said here at the launch of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book, 'Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi', authored by former Rhodes Professor at Cornell University, US, and currently a member-HR at the Capacity Building Commission, R Balasubramaniam, celebrates the Indian wisdom and leadership, Chandrasekaran said.

"It is a wonderful book. I think it is a very unique book for many reasons. It celebrates the Indian wisdom on leadership," he said at the book launch.

"When there is so much on Indian philosophy and wisdom, I don't think we go to any of them. Many times they talk about other philosophies, nothing wrong with that. But at the same time, there is so much here that we need to learn and appreciate it," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly one of the most respected, celebrated leaders globally of our times, he said.