We will get majority in 2024, says Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Asserting that a lot of development work has taken place in the country during the 10 years of the Modi government, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said "we will again get majority in the 2024 general elections, due in April-May".

Addressing the 'The Times Group's Global Business Summit (GBS) 2024', Gadkari said the Modi government believes in politics of progress and development.

"A lot of development work has taken place during the 10 years period of the Modi government. Where was our country in 2014 and where it is now? "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will again get majority (in the 2024 general elections) and form the government," the road transport and highways minister said.

Gadkari said if India needs capital investment then the country must have a good infrastructure.

"We need to develop a world-class infrastructure in the country to become the third largest economy in the world," he said.

The minister also predicted that in the next five years, India will be the number 1 automobile manufacturing country in the world.

He noted that the prime minister has given highest priority to the infrastructure sector in since 2014.

The minister said by the end of the year, India's road infrastructure will be equivalent that of the US.

The government is working to develop 36 express highways in the country, he added.