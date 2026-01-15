Wealth, asset management firm 360 ONE WAM profit rises 20 pc to Rs 331 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE WAM Ltd on Thursday reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 331 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 275 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenues during the quarter under review rose 22 per cent to Rs 826 crore, compared to Rs 678 crore in the year-ago period, 360 ONE WAM said in a statement.

"Q3 reflects the continued strengthening of our growth trajectory aided by robust execution across core businesses and strategic initiatives," the company said.

The company reported total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 7.11 lakh crore, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) AUM of Rs 3.18 lakh crore and brokerage AUM of Rs 3.93 lakh crore. PTI SP DRR