Wealth Company Asset Management invests Rs 460 cr in Amnex Infotechnologies

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Wealth Company Asset Management on Monday said it has invested Rs 460 crore through its Bharat Value Fund in Ahmedabad-based Amnex InfoTechnologies to scale artificial intelligence (AI) and smart infrastructure.

This marks the successful closure of Amnex’s first growth capital funding round, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Founded in 2008 by technocrats Aditya Shah and Tapan Gosaliya, Amnex offers complete technology solutions from design and development to integration leveraging hardware, software, data analytics, and Industry 4.0 tools (Internet of Things (IoT), Geographic Information System (GIS), Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and Blockchain) for large-scale clients.

The company has built more than 18 proprietary technology platforms to serve multiple industries, including traffic, mobility, utilities, mining, logistics, smart cities, and agriculture.

These solutions are designed to enhance transparency, accessibility, and impact at scale. Bharat Value Fund (BVF) is a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managed by Wealth Company Asset Management.

Over the last six months, Bharat Value Fund is actively investing in India's growth story and completed half a dozen investments. A few of its recent portfolio additions include Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd and Prisma Global Ltd.