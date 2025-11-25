Wealth Company Mutual Fund gets Sebi's nod to launch Specialised Investment Fund

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, part of the Pantomath Group, on Tuesday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch its Specialised Investment Fund (SIF).

SIF is an equity strategy which aims to generate returns across market cycles while offering the advantages of a transparent framework.

With this approval, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund joins a select group of AMCs authorised to offer SIF strategies in India.

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund will operate its SIF under the 'WSIF' brand name.

"We plan to offer several products under the SIF umbrella to cater to different risk and asset allocation preferences of clients," Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD & CEO of The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said in a statement.

Through SIFs, retail investors will have access to active and dynamic management strategies such as long-short equity, sector rotation, tactical asset allocation, and diversified strategies with exposure to equities, fixed income, REITs (real estate investment trusts), InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and derivatives, with a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh.