Wealth Company Mutual Fund launches gold ETF

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Amid the surge in gold prices, Wealth Company Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of its gold exchange-traded fund.

It will be an open-ended scheme tracking the domestic gold price, and the New Fund Offer (NFO) is open for subscription from Tuesday to December 22, as per an official statement.

Wealth Company Gold ETF will primarily invest in physical gold of 99.5 per cent purity or higher, conforming to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery standards.

The ETF will be listed on the BSE and NSE, ensuring easy access and tradeability for investors across the country.

**** *HDFC Bank conducts over 4,000 cyber fraud awareness workshops HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it has conducted over 4,000 cyber fraud awareness workshops across the country.

It has sensitised over 27,000 citizens on safe digital banking practices in the workshops held since April, as per a statement.

***** *1,500 Tata Power consumers with smart meters get cumulative credit of Rs 50k Tata Power on Tuesday said 1,500 consumers from its network with smart meters have got a cumulative credit of Rs 50,000 for saving power.

The consumers voluntarily switched off non-essential appliances in the morning of November 29 to reduce power usage during peak hours, according to a statement.

***** *Swades Foundation works in 5 districts of Maharashtra on community empowerment The non-profit Swades Foundation on Tuesday said it is now working in five districts of Maharashtra on community empowerment efforts, with the addition of Palghar, Thane and Nashik.

The organisation said its network of 11,600 community volunteers has reached 11 lakh people and impacted 6 lakh lives so far, a statement said.