Wealth creation, its equitable distribution must go hand-in-hand: Congress

New Delhi: Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka led the nation and the world in passing legislation to support gig workers, the party said on Saturday and emphasised that GDP growth and wealth creation, and its equitable distribution must go hand-in-hand.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Siddaramaiah-led government passed the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

.@INCIndia’s Government in Karnataka has passed the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025. Key provisions of this path-breaking law –



• Establishment of a welfare fund for gig workers, through a welfare fee of 1%-5% of the payout to the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 12, 2025

A key provision in the law is the establishment of a welfare fund for gig workers through a welfare fee of 1 per cent to 5 per cent of the payment received by gig workers during each transaction, he said.

A tripartite welfare board will also be set up to ensure registration of gig workers by platforms, collection of welfare fees, transparency and access to work-related information, as well as implementation of social security schemes.

Under the law, no worker can be terminated without valid written reason and prior notice of 14 days and platforms are required to provide fair contracts and a work environment that is safe and without risk to the health of gig workers, with access to adequate rest and access to sanitary facilities, he noted.

"Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka have led the nation and the world in legislation to support gig workers. The protection of gig workers was a key pillar of the Congress party's five-point 'Yuva Nyay' agenda during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Ramesh said.

"In the 'Nyay Path' resolution adopted by the AICC in its Ahmedabad session on April 9, the INC (Indian National Congress) declared, 'The Congress is an ardent champion of workers on gig platforms and in the unorganised sector. We recognise the need for legislation for protection of their rights.' The government of Karnataka has delivered on this promise," he added.

Noting that gig and platform-based work is a rapidly-growing sector for employment and the economy across the world, the Congress leader described the legislations as visionary and practical and said they would help ensure that platform-based work arrangements ensured opportunity and justice for all.

"Faster GDP growth and wealth creation is absolutely essential. So is its equitable distribution. The two must go hand-in-hand," he noted.