Weather conditions forced cancellation of Delhi-Deogarh flights for Jan 30 and Jan 31: IndiGo

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday said "weather conditions" forced it to cancel its Delhi-Deogarh flights for January 30 and 31.

In a statement, the airline also said the affected passengers have been provided with various options including full refund and rescheduling.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2198 from Delhi to Deogarh was cancelled on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 2024 due to sudden drop in weather conditions around the airport in Deogarh," IndiGo said in the statement.

According to the airline, passengers were served with refreshments and options to avail a full refund, alternate sectors or rescheduling.

"We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," IndiGo said in the statement. PTI IAS HVA